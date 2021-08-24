SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County

One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County
One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is in custody following a police chase through Kershaw County on I-20.

According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for presenting a firearm at someone on I-20.

Officers with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office then entered the chase.

The vehicle was later stopped near mile marker 94 and the driver was taken into custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies stayed on the scene to search for a firearm and drugs believed to have been tossed from the vehicle during the chase.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more showers and storms this week
A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot.
Man shot in Columbia Road parking lot; suspect sought following incident
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video