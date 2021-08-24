One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is in custody following a police chase through Kershaw County on I-20.

According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for presenting a firearm at someone on I-20.

Officers with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office then entered the chase.

The vehicle was later stopped near mile marker 94 and the driver was taken into custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies stayed on the scene to search for a firearm and drugs believed to have been tossed from the vehicle during the chase.

