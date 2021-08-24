SkyView
No one hurt as 50 inmates cause disturbance at county jail

No inmates or jail employees were injured.
By AP
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say workers at a county jail in South Carolina had to call state officials for help after one unruly inmate triggered a large disturbance.

Officials say about 50 inmates were involved Sunday in what Aiken County jail workers called a riot.

No inmates or jail employees were injured. Investigators say the incident started with one inmate being disorderly and disruptive and the problem then spread through an entire wing of the jail.

Authorities are investigating whether any charges will be filed against the inmates. No property was damaged at the jail.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

