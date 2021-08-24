Newberry Co. School District votes to implement 30 day mask mandate

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The School District of Newberry County has announced that it will be implementing a 30-day mask mandate for all students.

This decision was made during a board meeting Monday evening.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 24 all students will be required to wear a face mask on school grounds.

District officials say mask breaks may be allowed when proper social distancing can be maintained.

For more information, you can visit the school’s website.

