SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry Co. School District votes to implement 30 day mask mandate

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The School District of Newberry County has announced that it will be implementing a 30-day mask mandate for all students.

This decision was made during a board meeting Monday evening.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 24 all students will be required to wear a face mask on school grounds.

District officials say mask breaks may be allowed when proper social distancing can be maintained.

For more information, you can visit the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting
One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County
One in custody following police chase through Kershaw County
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more showers and storms this week
A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot.
Man shot in Columbia Road parking lot; suspect sought following incident
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video