Newberry Co. School District 30 day mask mandate to be reconsidered

On Tuesday, the district announced they will not enforce a mandatory mask requirement for students.
On Tuesday, the district announced they will not enforce a mandatory mask requirement for students.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Monday night Newberry County School District Board of Trustees voted to enforce a mask mandate for all students and staff, effective immediately.

On Tuesday, the district announced they will not enforce a mandatory mask requirement for students.

In a statement released by the district, it states:

“Because this matter was not on the agenda for discussion and action, the Board has called a special meeting for Monday, August 30 beginning at 7:00 pm, where this matter will be reconsidered following the opportunity for public forum.”

Parents wishing to participate in the public forum, must complete the Public Participation Request on the district’s website prior to 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

The district continues to strongly encourage that masks be worn by students and staff to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

