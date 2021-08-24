SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man shot in Columbia Road parking lot; suspect sought following incident

A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot.
A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot.(The T&D)
By Martha Rose Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the person who shot a man in a parking lot late Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to one of his hands and the upper part of his left leg.

Someone reported hearing shots fired at 5:55 p.m. at Orangeburg Plaza, located at the corner of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street.

Robinson was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene.

“Then we got another call saying someone was down,” ODPS Lt. Anthony Robinson said.

He began administering first aid and getting information out to other officers.

Piggly Wiggly Co-Operator Cheray Stillinger stood in front of the store after the shooting, telling patrons that the business was closed for the remainder of the night.

She said once the shots rang out, employees and customers went to the rear of the store as a precaution.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Dollar General next door did not close.

Authorities continued to seek a suspect on Monday evening.

Robinson said the investigation is ongoing.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the scene.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Columbia Water has experienced a twelve-inch water main break which could possibly result in...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision

Latest News

SC for Ed reacts to recent deaths of Dorchester District 2 employees
‘A very difficult weekend:’ SC for Ed reacts to recent deaths of Dorchester District 2 employees
SC for Ed reacts to recent deaths of Dorchester District 2 employees
SC for Ed reacts to recent deaths of Dorchester District 2 employees
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video
Richland County school districts begin year with hundreds of students positive or quarantining
Richland County school districts begin year with hundreds of students positive or quarantining