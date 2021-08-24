SkyView
LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Richland School District 5 Board of Trustees held an in-person meeting Monday.

In that meeting district officials discussed their policies in regards to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

During the open forum portion of the meeting, the board was met with pushback from a number of parents. Some even yelled at school officials.

Many parents are upset that their students are being kept out of class because of the district’s contact tracing protocols.

“They’re not getting an education,” yelled one father.

Some say they have jobs that make it difficult to find people to stay home with their kids.

At the opening of the meeting, the board presented their plans to deal with coronavirus outbreaks saying they are following DHECs guidelines but parents still pushed back. One even going as far as to call the board’s plan a “joke”.

“You’ve got a special toolbox, I got a toolbox too. My toolbox I pull out common sense,” said one parent to the board. “You’re not a doctor of medicine.”

The district reiterating that they are simply trying to follow guidance from health officials to help slow the spread of the virus. 

Adding that they would consider looking into the possibility of changing their quarantine policy eventually.

