Lexington man accused of stealing items from boat on Lake Murray

Eric Nickels
Eric Nickels(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of stealing electronics and boating items from a boat on Lake Murray.

Eric Nickels, 36, has been charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods.

“Based on what detectives have pieced together during their review of the case, Nickels paddled a kayak up to a boat docked off Able Harmon Lane Aug. 21 and unloaded items from the boat into a second kayak he was towing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The boat owner tells us more than $5,000 worth of stuff was taken from the boat, including speakers, amplifiers, a subwoofer, and batteries.”

On Aug. 23 investigators executed a search warrant on Nickels’ home. Inside they found a trolling motor reported stolen in a separate case, according to reports.

“The trolling motor had been painted black to conceal any identifying markings, including its serial number,” Koon said.

Nickels was arrested at his home. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

