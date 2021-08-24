SkyView
Fort Jackson soldier accused of assaulting Black man found guilty

Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April incident.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fort Jackson drill sergeant accused of assaulting a young black man in April has been found guilty.

Jonathan Pentland was on trial after a video went viral in April showing Pentland shoving a 22-year-old male on the sidewalk in the Summit neighborhood.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery after the incident.

On the first day of the trial several people took the stand to explain what happened. The victim stated he minded his own business before Pentland approached him.

In day two, on Monday, Pentland himself took the stand. He said he was summoned to the sidewalk after a neighbor came banging on his door asking for help.  That neighbor, Kimberly Hernandez, said Williams had been harassing her daughter and grandson.

In the end, the judge found Pentland guilty.

She sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.50.

