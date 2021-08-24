SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms for Wednesday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for some wet weather on Wednesday. We’re also tracking a few more showers and storms as we wrap up the work week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers and storms are possible early (20% chance).  Patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Grab your umbrella for Wednesday.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Wednesday. Storm chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible.  High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few stray showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.  Watch out for some patchy fog late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Keep your rain gear nearby. We’re tracking wet weather for your Wednesday.

Right now, rain chances are around 60% on Wednesday. Some heavy rain is possible. In fact, parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall during the day, especially by afternoon. Turn around, don’t drown.  We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. High will be in the upper 80s.

Not as much rain is expected Thursday (20%). We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances are around 30% Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This weekend, we’re not expecting as much rain in the Midlands.  For now, we’ll see a 20% chance of a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves out there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Showers/Storms Possible Early (20%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolate Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

