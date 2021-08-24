First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid today, more storms by mid-week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be hot and humid today and will feel like the low 100s!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temps rise into the low 90s today and it will feel like around 102. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms today too.

·· Scattered showers and storms in your forecast for Wednesday. Storm chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday.

· Tracking more activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure over the region will bring us a hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low 90s. Skies are mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon with all the heat and humidity being the cause.

A sea breeze kicks up as high pressure moves to the east. A tropical wave moving over Florida in the upper levels of the atmosphere will kick up some moisture for us. This, with the sea breeze will increase our chance of scattered storms in the afternoon to 60% Wednesday. Highs are in the upper 80s.

High pressure builds back Thursday and highs reach the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Friday that tropical wave moves north into the Gulf States. This brings us some more moisture and a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temperatures are in the upper 80s.

High pressure builds this weekend. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with high temps near 90.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves out there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

