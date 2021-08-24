SkyView
Dozens of gunshots fired striking homes and one man in the leg

By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in one Columbia neighborhood are stunned after dozens of shots were fired striking multiple random condominiums Monday night.

It happened in the Beltline Boulevard and Deerwood Street area.

The shooting happened across the street, but still the bullets travelled several hundred yards striking cars and random homes.

The damage is left from the shooting with shattered windows, bullet holes in the condos and some vehicles even got hit.

Neighbors say they heard 25 to 40 gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday night across Beltline Boulevard in front of a white house.

One man who didn’t want to go on camera was hit in his leg by a stray bullet.

His mom tells me he was watching TV when all of a sudden he screamed and looked down and there was a gash in his leg.

He was grazed by the bullet.

She told me they are trying to cope with what happened.

People who live in Deerwood Knoll say they heard people arguing in front of the Beltline Boulevard home and then the gunfire rang out.

“Another person said there were 10 -15 people standing out there and there were two groups of people shooting,” said Emily Justus-Shears.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms officers were on the scene investigating Monday night.

Some of the people we tried to talk to wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The victim is going to be okay, his mother tells me he just lost several layers of skin.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Richland County said they are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible, but don’t have anyone in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

