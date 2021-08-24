SkyView
CPD cruiser involved in multi-car accident on Main Street

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Crusier has been involved in a multi-car accident in downtown Columbia.

The accident occurred around 4:45, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The accident happened at the intersection of Elmwood and Main Street.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

