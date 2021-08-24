SkyView
Coroner identifies woman killed in head-on collision in Richland County

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person had died following a head-on collision in Richland County.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m on Bluff road near Dry Branch road.

Officials say a 2018 Nissan was traveling east on Bluff road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Lincoln head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 53-year-old Laverne Z. Robinson.

The driver of the Nissan was transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

