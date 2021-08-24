SkyView
Child killed in hit-and-run while riding tricycle in NC, deputies say

Victim is a 3-year-old girl
Aaron Santiso
Aaron Santiso(Henderson County Jail)
By Anne Newman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Henderson County, according to Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6:00 p.m., a 911 caller said a child had been struck while riding their tricycle in a cul-de-sac on Pleasant Court in Flat Rock, North Carolina, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, a description of the vehicle and driver who struck the child and fled the scene was given out.

When first responders arrived, they found the 3-year-old girl deceased, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, a Henderson County deputy stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle just north of the South Carolina state line on U.S. 25S.

Aaron Santiso, 30, of Flat Rock was detained and returned to the scene of the hit-and-run, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, Santiso was charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with one count of felony hit-and-run with injury or death, one count of felony death by vehicle, and one count of driving while impaired.

Santiso is currently is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $1,001,000 bond, Duncan said.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues with further charges possible.

