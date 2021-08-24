SkyView
Child, dog hurt by hit-and-run driver at SC hotel; police looking for black SUV

Witnesses told police a black Range Rover hit the child as he played in the hotel parking lot,...
(Anderson Police Department)
By Janice Limon
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Anderson police are asking the public to help them find the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend at a hotel that injured a 11-year-old child.

According to Chief Jim Stewart, the incident was reported just after noon Sunday in the 3000 block of North Main Street at the Red Roof Inn and Suites.

Witnesses told police a black Range Rover hit the child as he played in the hotel parking lot, then left the area.

Stewart said the child suffered a broken hip, femur, and ankle. The child is still hospitalized at Prisma Health Greenville, but is doing OK.

The family dog was also injured in the incident, according to the family’s attorney.

Attorney Christopher Pracht said the family is from Anderson. He said they were planning a move out West and were saving money for the move by staying at the hotel when incident happened.

Surveillance cameras were able to get photos of the vehicle that is described as a black Range Rover, model 2017 to current year, with dark tinted windows. The back window has three white stickers on the bottom right, bottom middle and bottom left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Cpl. Ren Johnson at 864-353-8399 or email rjohnsoncityofandersonsc.com.

