Winnsboro man charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, officials say.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Shakien R’Marcus Holmes turned himself in to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on August 19.

Holmes was wanted in connection with a shooting on Reservoir Road in August 2020.

According to law enforcement, deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Reservoir Road and Ella Lane for a report of gun shots being fired at a juvenile victim on August 28, 2020. At the time of the incident, deputies say the only information given was that the suspect was in a green Volkswagen Jetta. While working a homicide investigation earlier this year, investigators obtained additional information about the 2020 shooting.

Investigators say they were able to identify Holmes as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Holmes was then transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.