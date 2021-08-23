‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

SkyView
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

