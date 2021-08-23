SkyView
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Two charged in burglary

Dylan Robinson and Michael Brown
Dylan Robinson and Michael Brown
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects were apprehended moments after a burglary was reported, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is what happens when a community comes together to fight crime,” Ravenell said in a release. “We had these individuals in custody in just minutes.”

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a concerned citizen called 911 stating he saw people using flashlights while taking furniture from a Von Oshen Drive home.

A deputy arriving on the scene minutes later noticed a Ford Crown Victoria pass him. It had furniture tied to the roof of the vehicle, according to the report.

The deputy turned around to pursue the vehicle, which turned onto nearby Sifly Road.

As the pursuit neared St. Matthews Road, two subjects abandoned the vehicle to flee on foot, according to the release.

That pursuit lasted for a short distance as the deputy apprehended one subject while two S.C. Highway Patrolmen captured the second subject, the release said.

Officers reported the Crown Victoria was stolen earlier.

Dylan Robinson, 34, of Cordova, was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), and possession of cocaine.

Michael Brown, 42, of Orangeburg, was charged with second-degree burglary.

