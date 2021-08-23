SkyView
One killed in single-vehicle accident in Clarendon County

The single-vehicle collision happened around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, officials say.
The single-vehicle collision happened around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, officials say.(KBTX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County, officials say.

Officials say the single-vehicle collision happened around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a 2013 GMC Yukon was heading north on I-95 when the driver lost control of the SUV at the 124 mile marker.

Lee says the SUV ran off the left side of the highway and overturned before hitting several trees

According to Lee, the passenger died in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

The identity of the passenger has not yet been released.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

