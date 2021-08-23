SkyView
Man wanted for attempted murder in Kershaw County

Dariel Wade Martin
Dariel Wade Martin(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say 35-year-old Dariel Wade Martin discharged a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle on Dry Branch Road in Lugoff.

Martin is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-425-1512.

