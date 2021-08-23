SkyView
Man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor spends 3 days in jail

A man charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Charleston County only had to spend three...
A man charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Charleston County only had to spend three days in jail. A judge sentenced Pitak Ot Eachus to credit for time served for three days.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Charleston County only had to spend three days in jail. A judge sentenced Pitak Ot Eachus to credit for time served for three days.

Eachus’ employer told Charleston County Sheriff’s investigators on Aug. 7, 2017 about personally-owned storage devices Eachus owned that contained depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity and in states of sexually explicit nudity.

Eachus confessed to his employer of using computer equipment owned by his employer and assigned exclusively to him to transfer files among his storage devices while he was at his workplace in North Charleston, an affidavit states.

Eachus voluntarily surrendered the devices to his employer, which were then seized by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, the affidavit states.

After the storage devices were forensically processed by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, investigators say they found multiple files that contained several images of children, some prepubescent, engaged in sexual activity or depicted in sexually-suggestive poses.

