Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a handgun.
By Jennifer Ready
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A man is dead after breaking into a Spartanburg home, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

It happened on James H. Young Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a handgun, there was a confrontation and one of the residents shot him.

Law enforcement say the man was shot in the neck and died at the hospital. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Damion Quintel Henderson, 29.

Officials say the residents were not injured and the investigation is ongoing.

