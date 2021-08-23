Gaston Teen killed in Fairfield County collision, officials say

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was killed during a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County, officials say.

According to the Fairfield County Coroner Office, Joshua Ray Brown, 18, of Gaston was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Coroner Chris Hill says Brown was traveling on Highway 21 N when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to flip multiple times.

Hill says Brown succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroners Office.

