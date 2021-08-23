FIRST ALERT- Warm sunshine today, a better chance of rain by mid-week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warm and muggy today, and there’s a better chance of rain and storms Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy today.

Few chances of rain and storms Tuesday with a 20% chance.

Low 90s Tuesday as well with mostly sunny skies.

The chance of rain goes up Wednesday to 60%.

Friday there’s a 30% chance of rain and storms.

First Alert Weather Summary

After some patchy fog this morning expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs are in the low 90s and it will be rather muggy out, but not as bad as this past weekend.

Tuesday the humidity increases a little and that brings a 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs are in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms Wednesday as more moisture pushes in from the east. The Bermuda high is funneling in the moisture from the southeast and with the additional clouds we will see cooler temps in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday we have a 20%/30% chance of some afternoon storms. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

Tropical Depression Henri is in New England and is a little weaker but is still expected to bring heavy rainfall to the region as it continues to weaken.

A tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa, additional strengthening is expected in the coming days, and it may turn into our next named system. Ida is the next name on the 2020 Hurricane list. There’s a 20% chance of it developing east of Bermuda in the next 5 days.

There’s another disturbance in the western Caribbean. There’s a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Monday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Upper 80s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 87.

