First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more showers and storms this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and storms in your forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers and storms are possible early (20% chance). Patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· More showers and storms are in your forecast this week. Grab your umbrella.

· A few isolated showers and storms are in your forecast for Tuesday (30% chance). It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

· Scattered showers and storms in your forecast for Wednesday. Storm chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday through Sunday.

· Tracking more activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few stray showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Watch out for some patchy fog late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Keep your rain gear nearby. We’re tracking more wet weather on the way!

On Tuesday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon and early evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’ll see our highest chance for rain and storms on Wednesday.

Right now, rain chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High will be in the mid 80s.

Not as much rain is expected Thursday (20%). Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Keep your umbrella handy for your weekend, too! Rain chances are around 30% from Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves out there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

