Deputies arrest man wanted in 2020 catalytic converter thefts

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man is facing charges in the theft of multiple catalytic converters in December 2020, deputies say.

Quentin Mazyck has been charged with transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, injury of real property, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, and petit larceny, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Mazyck surrendered to deputies Friday, making him the third and final suspect wanted in the thefts, Walker said.

“We developed information early in this case as to who may have been involved,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It was just a matter of catching up with them.”

Two others were arrested earlier this summer in connection with the thefts.

