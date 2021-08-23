SkyView
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say

Police say all lanes have reopened.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes have reopened after a crash on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Old Cherokee Road closed multiple inbound and outbound lanes Monday morning, police say.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way while making a turn across opposing lanes.

The collision caused inbound traffic to be detoured onto Old Cherokee Road.

