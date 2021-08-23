All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes have reopened after a crash on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Old Cherokee Road closed multiple inbound and outbound lanes Monday morning, police say.
According to the Lexington Police Department, the collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way while making a turn across opposing lanes.
The collision caused inbound traffic to be detoured onto Old Cherokee Road.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.