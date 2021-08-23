SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Columbia Water has experienced a twelve-inch water main break which could possibly result in...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision
Officials say the accident occurred on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.
74-year-old killed in Sumter Co. golf cart accident

Latest News

Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Deadly Tennessee flooding: Search for the missing continues amid devastation
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say