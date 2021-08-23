SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

AAA: Carolinas drivers could see cheaper gas as crude oil falls to lowest price in months

Crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels since May.
A drop in crude oil prices could mean cheaper gas at the pumps.
A drop in crude oil prices could mean cheaper gas at the pumps.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 206 words with a read time of approximately 54 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers in the Carolinas could soon expect some good news at the gas pumps.

Crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels since May, declining $5 per barrel on the week, according to AAA. Representatives said if that trend continues and cheaper prices are sustained, motorists can expect some relief at the pump “in the near future.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.89, seeing a 3-cent decline on the week, according to AAA. That’s the same price as a month ago and 86 cents more expensive than last year.

In South Carolina, the current gas price average is $2.86, a 1-cent decline on the week, according to AAA. That’s four cents cheaper than a month ago and 94 cents more expensive than last year.

The national average is $3.16 as of Monday, which is 98 cents higher than a year ago and 56 cents more than two years ago, according to AAA.

While Monday’s national average is just two cents cheaper than last Monday, by the end of the week it could be even less, a AAA press release stated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

Witnesses told police a black Range Rover hit the child as he played in the hotel parking lot,...
Child, dog hurt by hit-and-run driver at SC hotel; police looking for black SUV
Aaron Santiso
Child killed in hit-and-run while riding tricycle in NC, deputies say
No inmates or jail employees were injured.
No one hurt as 50 inmates cause disturbance at county jail
wis
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid today, more storms by mid-week
LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting