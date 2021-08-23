SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Columbia Water has experienced a twelve-inch water main break which could possibly result in...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
Shakien R’Marcus Holmes
Winnsboro man charged with attempted murder
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Internal probe clears officer in shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6