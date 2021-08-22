SkyView
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

.
.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Dorchester District 2 employees have died from COVID, according to SC for ED.

The organization said Clair Baisley passed away from COVID earlier this weekend. Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, had just accepted a job at Spann Elementary as an assistant principal, according to SC for ED officials.

In addition, the organization reported that Carla White, a cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School, died from COVID this week.

According to SC for ED, Beth Collins who is a coach at Summerville High School, also passed away from COVID earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

