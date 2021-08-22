SkyView
One dead in Saluda Co. single-vehicle collision

Troopers say the collision occurred just before midnight on U.S. Highway 378 near Double Bridges Road.(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a single-vehicle collision in Saluda County Saturday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred just before midnight on U.S. Highway 378 near Double Bridges Road.

A 2013 BMW was traveling westbound on U.S. 378, drive off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver of the BMW was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

This collision is under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

