Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded to a crash early Sunday involving a tractor-trailer and a firetruck near Carowinds in South Carolina.

Crews on scene told WBTV that the driver of the tractor-trailer fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the fire truck on I-77 southbound just before 3 a.m.

The crash caused a backup along I-77 leaving one lane open as crews worked to clean up.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

