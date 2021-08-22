SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said Sunday that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug. 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision
NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
UPDATE: NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
According to troopers, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phaeton Drive.
One killed in Lexington Co. collision
Officials say the accident occurred on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.
74-year-old killed in Sumter Co. golf cart accident
Military COVID no Cases
‘We’re just proof of that’: Camden Military Academy boasts strong coronavirus precautions; reports zero COVID-19 cases

Latest News

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID
wis
FIRST ALERT- A soggy Sunday is underway, but expect more sunshine to start the workweek