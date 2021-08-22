SkyView
FIRST ALERT- A soggy Sunday is underway, but expect more sunshine to start the workweek

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Sunday will feature showers for the morning hours and a few storms later in the day
  • There will be more sunshine in place to start the week and higher temperatures Monday and Tuesday, Highs in the low 90s
  • Daytime highs will dip to the 80s again stating Wednesday as another batch of unsettled weather arrives
First Alert Weather Summary

We are starting out Sunday with scattered showers that may linger into the afternoon and evening as a weak area of low pressure crosses the state. Rain chances are at 50% today.

The cloud cover will cause the daytime highs to stay on the lower side. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunshine with a few passing clouds Monday-Tuesday rain chances (20%) With more sunshine highs will reach the low 90s.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

Henri is in the N. Atlantic Ocean has gotten a little weaker, but still a strong tropical system.   Henri is forecast to make landfall in Southern New England Sunday.

A new tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa, additional strengthening is expected in the coming days, and it may turn into our next named system. Ida is the next name on the 2020 Hurricane list.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s

Monday-Tuesday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s

