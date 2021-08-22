SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Don Everly, last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, dies at 84

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers,...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers, joke around for photographers in New York City.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has reportedly died at the age of 84.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through a family spokesperson that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.

A statement from his family sent to the Times read in part: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Don and his younger brother Phil have been widely praised for their influence in both rock ‘n’ roll and country music.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the pioneering duo scored a string of hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

Phil Everly died of pulmonary disease in 2014.

Don is survived by his mother, his wife Adela and his four children, according to the Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision
NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
UPDATE: NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
According to troopers, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phaeton Drive.
One killed in Lexington Co. collision
Officials say the accident occurred on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.
74-year-old killed in Sumter Co. golf cart accident
Military COVID no Cases
‘We’re just proof of that’: Camden Military Academy boasts strong coronavirus precautions; reports zero COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall
wis
FIRST ALERT- A soggy Sunday is underway, but expect more sunshine to start the workweek
British forces continue to aid evacuations of Afghans from the Kabul airport.
7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says
Giant pandas Mei Xiang (left) and Xiao Qi Ji (right) enjoy a fruitsicle cake in honor of Xiao...
National Zoo’s giant panda cub turns 1