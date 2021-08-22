SkyView
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents

By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water laboratory staff are advising their customers of Park Sreet from College Street to Greene Sreet to vigorously boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Columbia Water has experienced a twelve-inch water main break which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

If residents have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620.

Columbia Water staff is presently working to correct the problem.

