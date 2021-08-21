Two 18-year-olds killed in Lexington Co. collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two 18-year-olds were killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Coroner has released the identities of the two deceased -- Alexis Nicole Evans, 18, of West Columbia, and Maliyah Claire Scott, 18, of Lexington.

Troopers say the two were traveling W. Dunbar Road and attempted to cross Edmund Highway to Old Dunbar Road when another vehicle failed to yield right of way.

Evans, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to her injuries, troopers said. Scott, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital where she later died from the injuries of the accident.

S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

