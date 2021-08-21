SkyView
‘Some of our most precious cargo’: SC Highway Patrol urges back-to-school safety

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Highway Patrol says you’ll be seeing more troopers in school zones this year to crack down on violators when it comes to speeding and distracted driving.

“Some of our most precious cargo is loading and unloading on some of these buses,” said Trooper David Jones. “Some of our precious cargo is getting inside vehicles here in these school zones, so it’s our top priority to make sure they’re safe.”

That means extra patrols and utilization of school bus cameras if an offense is missed.

“They capture these violations and it’s our job as troopers to follow up on those violations,” said Jones. “If you pass by a stopped bus and a trooper didn’t see it at that moment, just know that we may knock on your door days later once we get that video.”

As more students head back to the classroom this year compared to 2020 when many students were participating in virtual learning, Richland School District Two’s Chief Operations Officer, Will Anderson, says it’s a back-to-school week that we haven’t seen in two years.

“People forgot what it looks like when you go from, say, 500 kids in a school to over a thousand in school,” said Anderson.

With more students going to school comes more traffic, especially when many parents choose to drop their kids off during the first week, Anderson says. There’s also a nationwide bus driver shortage which is being felt here in the Midlands.

Richland Two and other Midlands districts are actively recruiting drivers, but in the meantime, they’re trying to work out scheduling and route difficulty that comes with any new school year.

“It’s getting better every day,” said Anderson. “Usually, we see by the first five and 10 days, those kinks are worked out.”

While dropping off, picking up, or just passing through school zones, Trooper Jones says drivers should limit distractions, watch for school buses and stop when needed, and stay under the speed limit.

“At the end of the day, we want to end the school year with no injuries,” said Jones. “It goes back to the community to do their part.”

Highway Patrol urges people to call *HP to report a violation.

