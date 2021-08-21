Shots reported at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shots are reported to have been fired at the Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game.

Players have been removed from the field and moved into the locker rooms.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.