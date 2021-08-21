SkyView
Shots reported at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shots are reported to have been fired at the Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game.

Players have been removed from the field and moved into the locker rooms.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

School officials say three students were injured from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by...
School District Five says Chapin High School assembly violated district COVID guidelines
The district is calling to put the temporary ban for school mask mandates on pause.
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC law on mask mandates in schools faces federal, state, local challenges
SC health board ‘urging’ state leadership to provide school districts with power to implement mask mandates
Nearly 46% of Dept. of Corrections nursing positions are unfilled