One killed in Lexington Co. collision

According to troopers, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phaeton Drive.
According to troopers, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phaeton Drive.(Pixabay)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County Saturday morning.

According to troopers, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phaeton Drive.

Troopers say that both units were traveling south on U.S. 321. A tractor-trailer slowed to turn into a parking lot and a Lincoln SUV was unable to stop and hit the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Lincoln SUV was killed as a result of the collision, said troopers.

This collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

