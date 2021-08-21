Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway near Cole Street.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler later identified the victim as 31-year-old Najibullo Shermatov, of Myrtle Beach. No cause of death was immediately determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

No further details were immediately provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

