74-year-old killed in Sumter Co. golf cart accident

Golf cart
Officials say the accident occurred on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.(WBAY)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 74-year-old man was killed in a golf cart accident on Friday night.

Frank Sanders was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, according to the Sumter County Coroner.

Officials say the accident occurred on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Sanders was driving a golf cart that was struck from behind by a vehicle while traveling northbound on North Kings Highway, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

S.C. Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

