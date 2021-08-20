Sumter man behind bars after firing gun at a woman, warrant states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested after a warrant states he fired a gun at a woman during a verbal altercation.

According to law enforcement, Kameron Raykel Dunnican, 28, of Sumter, SC is charged with domestic violence, first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants state that during a verbal altercation with the female victim, Dunnican fired a handgun at the female victim, striking her vehicle tire, while on Waynick Drive on July 29.

Dunnican was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remains as of Friday morning. His bond is set at $30,000.

