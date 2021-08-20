SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter man behind bars after firing gun at a woman, warrant states

Kameron Raykel Dunnican
Kameron Raykel Dunnican(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested after a warrant states he fired a gun at a woman during a verbal altercation.

According to law enforcement, Kameron Raykel Dunnican, 28, of Sumter, SC is charged with domestic violence, first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants state that during a verbal altercation with the female victim, Dunnican fired a handgun at the female victim, striking her vehicle tire, while on Waynick Drive on July 29.

Dunnican was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remains as of Friday morning. His bond is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

School officials say three students were injured from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by...
14 year old arrested in connection with shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating...
AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
Pressley Stutts
Greenville County GOP leader dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
Officials give update on shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
SC Gov. McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority