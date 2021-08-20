SkyView
SC Gov. McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Henry McMaster has fired back a response to the Biden Administration’s threats to enforce mask mandates in schools.

President Biden’s ordered his Education Secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.

Biden’s order takes aim at Republican governors in South Carolina, Florida, Texas and other states that have barred schools from mandating masks in the classroom. Biden directed the Education Department to “assess all available tools” against those policies.

In response, McMaster said “If @potus put as much effort into a withdrawal plan for Afghanistan as he is trying to force masks on our children then we wouldn’t have Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines. He’s more concerned about Republican governors than he is with the Taliban.”

The Education Department says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

