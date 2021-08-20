RMC: Three injured students from school shooting out of the hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Friday a spokesperson for the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center confirmed the three students injured in Wednesday’s school shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School have left the hospital.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office documents show the three students are male, however, ages remain unclear.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his deputies arrested a 14-year-old suspect and expect others will be charged as well.

He said the suspect is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The exact details of what led to the shooting remain unclear, but Ravenell said the incident was “isolated.”

Office documents state it took place in the student parking lot.

Teachers and EMS personnel helped the students until they were ultimately transported to RMC.

The suspect and the weapon were ultimately found on campus.

On Thursday, WIS asked Ravenell if the suspect was a student and how the gun got on campus.

He referred to the suspect as a student before backtracking:

“If I said student, you can print what you want but I didn’t mean to say student. It was a juvenile we caught, that had just committed this crime. I’m not, to be honest with you, I may have said student but I’m not sure if it’s a student or not,” he said.

Ravenell said he did not know how the suspect got on campus.

WIS request comments from the sheriff’s office and the school district on Friday for an elaboration. It also Freedom of Information Act requested any and all use of force documents deputies filed in relation to the situation.

WIS also used the act to request district policy documents on active shooter response, active shooter training, and perimeter security.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was on Thursday and Friday. Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster stated Thursday afternoon the goal is for the school to reopen on Monday, with expanded security.

On Sunday, community leaders are hosting a prayer vigil on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. in Bruin Stadium.

