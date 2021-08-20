Richland School District 2 requests temporary injunction until clear decision is made on mask mandates
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District 2 has requested the South Carolina Supreme Court issue a temporary injunction regarding the constitutionality of the ban on school mask mandates.
The district is calling to put the temporary ban for school mask mandates on pause until a clear decision is made without fear of their funds being taken away.
The attorney representing the school district says it is calling for three things:
- For the court to declare the ban on school mask mandates as unconstitutional.
- If it is considered unconstitutional, plain language should allow schools to enforce the mandate as long as they’re not using state funds to do so.
- The court should pause enforcement of mask mandate bans until the court makes a clear decision and schools shouldn’t have to worry about their budget being taken until that decision is made.
