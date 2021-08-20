Richland School District 2 requests temporary injunction until clear decision is made on mask mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District 2 has requested the South Carolina Supreme Court issue a temporary injunction regarding the constitutionality of the ban on school mask mandates.

The district is calling to put the temporary ban for school mask mandates on pause until a clear decision is made without fear of their funds being taken away.

The attorney representing the school district says it is calling for three things:

For the court to declare the ban on school mask mandates as unconstitutional.

If it is considered unconstitutional, plain language should allow schools to enforce the mandate as long as they’re not using state funds to do so.

The court should pause enforcement of mask mandate bans until the court makes a clear decision and schools shouldn’t have to worry about their budget being taken until that decision is made.

