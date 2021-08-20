SkyView
Over 30 students possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Manning Elementary School

(WBTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County School District Two has announced that over 30 students have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 at Manning Elementary School.

According to the school’s website, the school was notified that an individual had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19.

PREVIOUS STORY | Upset parents petition Clarendon Co. District 2 for virtual learning option

It was later determined that 37 students and 2 staff members were exposed.

Both teachers are fully vaccinated and will not need to quarantine. 

One student who was exposed had recently recovered from COVID-19 and will also not have to quarantine. 

However, 35 students were sent home from school to quarantine per SC DHEC guidelines. 

The district says nurses called the parents and guardians of all students who were possibly exposed.

The affected classrooms have been cleaned and disinfected.

