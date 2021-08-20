My Take: Face mask debate in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Masks and vaccines have become an extremely heated point of contention during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parents across the country are divided as they send kids back to school in an atmosphere in which science and politics have collided.

Some parents are in favor of mask mandates while others oppose.

So how did we get to this point? A whirlwind of information and action from state politicians, judges, and even superintendents. Some governors are blocking mask mandates while some school districts are enforcing the use of masks.

Governor McMaster says I think that law recognizes that it is parents who need to be making those decisions.

The bottom line is, parents who want to add a little extra insurance are within their rights to supply their kids with masks as they walk out the door.

And in most school districts, right now, parents adamant about their child not wearing a mask are well within their rights.

But consider the risk factors.

The dangerous rejection of masks in school could lead to more COVID outbreaks in classrooms or even death.

South Carolina health leaders say school-based mitigation efforts, such as masking and daily screening for symptoms, limit COVID-19 transmission in schools.

“I see no way around outbreaks in schools with the current track that we’re taking,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “So, unless the recommended mitigation strategies, including the widespread use of masks in schools are widely adopted I, unfortunately, do anticipate that we will see higher transmission and significant outbreaks in schools.”

While parents won’t agree on the mask debate, we all want students to be safe and we all should treat each other respectfully.

