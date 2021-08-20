SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man found covered in blood, admits to murder in Saluda County, officials say

Salvador Perez-Hernandez is charged with Murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda...
Salvador Perez-Hernandez is charged with Murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is behind bars after admitting to murder in Saluda, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call about an unconscious man on August 19 at 6:39 a.m. The Saluda Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on South Rudolph Street in the Town of Saluda.

Upon arrival, law enforcement say they discovered a deceased male victim in the woods behind the residence. Officials say the victim suffered blunt trauma to the head and body.

According to law enforcement, deputies located Salvador Perez-Hernandez nearby. Officials say Hernandez was covered with blood and later admitted to the murder while being interviewed by deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department, and Coroner’s Office are working a joint investigation in this case.

Perez-Hernandez is charged with murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

School officials say three students were injured from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by...
14 year old arrested in connection with shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating...
AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
Pressley Stutts
Greenville County GOP leader dies from COVID-19

Latest News

wis
First Alert: More heat, humidity and storms in the forecast for today
Columbia College
Columbia College welcomes first male students to campus
wis
FIRST ALERT - Afternoon storm chances continue into the weekend, and we are tracking activity in the tropics
Over 30 students possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Manning Elementary School