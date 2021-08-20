Man found covered in blood, admits to murder in Saluda County, officials say

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is behind bars after admitting to murder in Saluda, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call about an unconscious man on August 19 at 6:39 a.m. The Saluda Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on South Rudolph Street in the Town of Saluda.

Upon arrival, law enforcement say they discovered a deceased male victim in the woods behind the residence. Officials say the victim suffered blunt trauma to the head and body.

According to law enforcement, deputies located Salvador Perez-Hernandez nearby. Officials say Hernandez was covered with blood and later admitted to the murder while being interviewed by deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department, and Coroner’s Office are working a joint investigation in this case.

Perez-Hernandez is charged with murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.